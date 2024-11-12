Cynthia Erivo developed an immediate "connection" with her 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande stars in the new movie

The 37-year-old actress stars alongside Ariana, 31, in the film adaptation of the hit musical, and Cynthia has revealed that she loved working with the chart-topping pop star.

Cynthia told 'Extra': "When we found out we were doing this, I asked her to come around and just chill. We organised it together and she came to my house. We sat on my floor and chatted for hours and hours and hours.

"I think in that moment, we both realised that we had something, like an immediate sort of connection."

Ariana also relished the experience of working with Cynthia on the movie.

She said: "I think the thing that’s been most special about it is that, from the moment we met, our first talk, we had a really honest agreement and commitment to take care of each other and to always be honest with each other and make space for the feelings that come up along the way and just take care of each other as friends.

"That just grew and grew and grew deeper and deeper as the process went on and still is. It's just like really, really beautiful and legit. I'm so grateful."

Earlier this month, Ethan Slater also praised Ariana, describing his co-star as an "incredible" performer.

The 32-year-old actor stars alongside Ariana, his real-life girlfriend, and Cynthia in the new movie, and he hailed his co-stars as vocal "powerhouses".

Ethan told 'Extra': "They're amazing, they're powerhouses, they're like voices of a generation.

"Everybody knows what incredible singers they are. You think they're really different singers and then they sing together and it sounds like one voice, which is like a beautiful metaphor for them in this movie."