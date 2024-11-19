Cynthia Erivo was "annoyed" by Dax Shepard's "inappropriate" question about her long nails.

The 'Wicked' actress - who plays Elphaba in the big screen adaptation of the iconic musical - admitted she is getting bored of people asking about her manicure, particularly when it comes to the same query about the logistics of going to the bathroom.

On the latest episode of his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Dax said: "Can I ask you a really crazy question that's inappropriate?"

The 37-year-old star quickly interjected, insisting she knew what he was going to ask because it's something "no one's afraid" to bring up.

She said: "Everybody asks that question, and my answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside.

"You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!"

She pointed out that toilet paper goes on "the pads of the fingers", meaning she doesn't "feel" her nails.

Although she understands why people are curious, she is done with the questions.

Dax asked if she was "offended" by the inquiry", and she explained: "I'm annoyed by it. I'm, like, 'Come on, guys.'

"But I get it, but it's also, like, 'I'm a functioning adult, and I've never walked around smelling like, you know…'

"Here’s the thing, there are people who do not have nails who need to check how they’re wiping."

The Broadway star joked that there are some people who've asked how she gets anything done at all with her long nails.

She quipped: "And I'm like, 'I mean, I'm here! I'm dressed.' "

Cynthia recently admitted she has always thought of herself as "different" and hopes that others who feel the same way will be inspired when they see Elphaba in the film.

She told 'The View': "I think I'm a bit of an odd one out often. I walk into the room, and especially in this particular field of work, I'm different.

"There aren't many who look like me. I stick out, I'm an odd one out.

"I hope that people see Elphaba and understand if they feel different, and if they feel like they're on the outside, that that only makes them more special."