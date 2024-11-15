Cynthia Erivo related to her part in 'Wicked' as she has always felt like an outsider.

Cynthia Erivo found it easy to connect to her Wicked role

The 37-year-old star plays the role of Elphaba in the two-part movie adaptation of the hit musical of the same name and noted that she and her alter ego were alike as they are a "bit different" to everybody else.

Speaking on 'The View', Cynthia said: "When I first saw it a good few years ago, I felt like I recognised something in the character, the feeling of being on the outside, being a bit different, not fitting in.

"And I guess there was something about it that felt familiar, and I felt like it was important to be a part of the storytelling, because I could understand it well."

The 'Harriet' star has always thought of herself as "different" and hopes that others who feel the same way are inspired when they see Elphaba in the film.

She said: "I think I'm a bit of an odd one out often. I walk into the room, and especially in this particular field of work, I'm different.

"There aren't many who look like me. I stick out, I'm an odd one out.

"I hope that people see Elphaba and understand if they feel different, and if they feel like they're on the outside, that that only makes them more special."

Cynthia stars opposite pop star Ariana Grande in the movie and explained how she developed an immediate "connection" with the chart-topper.

She told 'Extra': "When we found out we were doing this, I asked her to come around and just chill. We organised it together and she came to my house. We sat on my floor and chatted for hours and hours and hours.

"I think in that moment, we both realised that we had something, like an immediate sort of connection."