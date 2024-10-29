Cynthia Erivo saw the 'Wicked' movie for the first time with Ariana Grande at Kim Kardashian's screening.

The 37-year-old actress - who is playing the role of Elphaba opposite the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker as Glinda in the upcoming big screen adaptation of the musical - had a "lot of fun" at the Skims' founder's pyjama party last week but admitted seeing the film for the first time was "very emotional".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “That was a lot of fun. Very emotional, lots of tears, and it was really, really sweet. It was the first time that Ari and I got to watch it together. It was really lovely.”

As well as the stars of the film, Kim was joined at her home by family including mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as their children, for the viewing party last week.

Kim shared a video on her Instagram Story showing the entrance to her house decorated with 'Wicked'-themed pink floral arrangements, a movie poster and a green carpet.

She said in the clip: “I just came home. Look what we’re watching tonight.

“Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I’ve never been more excited.”

In another video in her home cinema room, Kim showed off a selection of 'Wicked'-inspired Barbie dolls for "all of the kids" and said: “Alright guys, we have a special screening tonight of 'Wicked'.

Most of the group - including Cynthia - wore green pyjamas and pink socks for the screening, while Ariana donned pink PJs and green socks.

After the screening, a group photo - including three of Kim's kids, North, 11, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm - with the two actresses was shared by the Skims founder, giving the movie a seal of approval.

She wrote: “We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much!

“Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight. The most magical pajama party.(sic)"