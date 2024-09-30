Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's son was puzzled when a fan asked her for a selfie – because her partner Jason Statham is the "famous person in the family".

The 37-year-old model has revealed that her son Jack, seven, who she has with her film star fiance, was baffled when she was asked for a photo because he is used to the attention being on the 'Transporter' actor and didn't hide his thoughts from her.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter's digital title Porter, Rosie recalled: "The other day someone asked for a selfie with me, and my son turned around and said: 'Why do they want a picture with you? Daddy's the famous person in the family!'"

The star – who also has two-year-old daughter Isabella with Jason - is known for her modelling work with Victoria's Secret and Marks and Spencer but she reflected on how she was sent home from shoots when aspiring for a breakthrough in the industry as she was deemed to be "too full-figured".

Rosie said: "I feel fortunate that I've seen the full breadth of the industry because, when I started, I was on the tube, portfolio and heels in my bag, doing castings with 200 girls, getting out in the middle of nowhere and middle of the night, getting into cars with strange drivers, being sent home from shoots because I was too 'wholesome looking' or 'too full-figured'."

The 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' actress explained how she knew that her modelling ambitions could be brought to an abrupt halt but was determined not to let that fate befall her.

She explained: "I recognised that at any point they could say, 'Rosie is out'. I'd seen that with so many girls – they literally worked with them for 15 years and then one day it was, 'She's too old and she's getting some weight.'

"That's the way this industry works. I was like, that's not going to happen to me."

To see the full interview, read Porter at https://www.net-a-porter.com/porter/article-255fd12409d1e875