Dakota Johnson has been "weird friends" with Madonna for years.

Dakota Johnson has been friends with Madonna for years

The 35-year-old star - whose parents are actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith - has opened up on her bond with the Queen of Pop, who she first met after Madonna worked with Dakota's stepfather Antonio Banderas on Evita in 1996.

Dakota told E! News: "I really love her, we've been weird friends for a while. I met her when I was really young because she did a movie with my stepfather.

"Then I got to know her later because we kinda worked together on something, we've always kind of circled each other."

The Materialists actress described her friend as "an energy", while she still finds it surreal that they know each other.

She added: "She is an energy to be near, but it is so beautiful and so wild and it's just cool that she wants to talk to me."

Meanwhile, Dakota also reflected on her blossoming friendship with Splitsville co-star Adria Arjona after they grew close while filming the upcoming comedy.

She said: "We love each other very much. When you're on location, you kind of band together.

"We went to a hockey game and then we drank so much tequila."

Adria admitted: "We drank a lot of tequila! I thought I could hang with Dakota."

Dakota is also a producer on the movie, and she recently explained how she has relished the behind the scenes role because it helps her to put together a working environment that is "fun" and "fulfilling".

She told Variety: “If there’s not a healthy collaboration, if it’s not a good match, then it’s not a good match. We really don’t move forward if it’s not a good match.

“I can’t waste time on toxic sets anymore, or in situations that are not fun or fulfilling or healthy. That’s one of the perks of [producing], because I get to put amazing people together and make something."

Dakota didn't share any details of any past "toxic" experiences but stressed she has no desire to work with “anybody who’s mean or condescending or unkind.”

She added: “I don’t want to face people who are not willing to collaborate, and then there are obvious things.

“We all know what a toxic set is by now. We’re artists, so there’s room for expansive personalities, and we’re working with emotions.”