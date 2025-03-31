Dame Helen Mirren has condemned the James Bond franchise as "sexist".

Dame Helen Mirren isn't a fan of James Bond

The Oscar-winning actress has never been a fan of the superspy franchise because believes the character - originally created by author Ian Fleming - was "born out of profound sexism" and she's never liked the way women were represented in the film series.

She told The Standard newspaper: "I have to say I was never a great ward [of James Bond]. I’m a huge fan of [007 star] Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. I mean, oh my God ...

"And indeed [fellow former James Bond] Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person ...

"[But] the whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond."

Mirren went on to admit she's also opposed to the idea of a woman taking over the role of 007.

She added: "The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism. Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave.

"If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world."

Mirren's comments come after the future of the franchise was handed over to Amazon Studios as longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepped down.

Former Bond Brosnan, 71, previously insisted the next lead actor must be British despite the films now being steered by an American company .

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, he explained: "In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, [the takeover] does come with a certain lament.

"I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael.

"It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

The 'Mamma Mia!' star played the iconic spy from 'GoldenEye' in 1995 until he bowed out of the franchise in 2002 with 'Die Another Day', and Daniel Craig took over for 'Casino Royale' in 2006 before leaving after 'No Time To Die' in 2021.

Brosnan added: "History has been passed on and I’m very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael.

"That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant [for] six years and 'GoldenEye' was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength …You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well."

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor, film producer, and activist.