Dame Helen Mirren has an 'issue' with the word beauty

The 79-year-old actress is a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris but has always felt as if the world "beauty" should be more multi-faceted " and is hopeful that the world has "caught up" with her.

She told People: "I've always had this issue with the word beauty because it assumes that you're looking to be beautiful in an exterior way. Of course, there are many, many different kinds of beauty in the world; it’s a very broad term. Being an ambassador for a beauty products company, I always wanted to say, ‘We're not trying to be beautiful, we're trying to be authentically and genuinely and happily and positively ourselves, whether that's beautiful or not.’

"I think what's happened is the world's caught up with my attitude somewhat … luckily."

But the Oscar-winning star is interested in makeup when it comes to those "transformative" moments on set when she can become a character thanks to the costume department.

She said: "I absolutely love the construction of character with makeup and wigs and costumes and the transformative process of being an actor. And maybe that's also why I do actually love the world of makeup and of costume and of fashion, because it's all transformative."

Away from the world of Hollywood, Helen admitted that she just likes the "simple moments" that nature has to offer.

She said: "Those simple moments — being out on a beautiful hillside in Scotland or in Poland or wherever I am and at one with nature. I think it's when you feel yourself at ease within the natural world and simply another part of the natural world. I think that's when one feels the most authentic and at ease with yourself."