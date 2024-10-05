Dame Judi Dench broke down in tears after being asked about the death of her friend Dame Maggie Smith.

Dame Judi Dench was overcome with emotion talking about her late friend Dame Maggie Smith

The 89-year-old actress became emotional on stage at the Cheltenham Literature Festival on Saturday (05.10.24) when interviewer Brendan O'Hea referenced the recent passings of the 'Downton Abbey' star and Dench's 'As Time Goes By' cast mate Barbara Leigh-Hunt.

He asked: "I know I probably shouldn't bring this up, I know the last week has been tricky for you because you lost your great friends Maggie Smith and Barbara Leigh-Hunt."

O'Hea then quizzed the James Bond star about what she meant when comparing grief to petrol as he also referenced the death of her husband Michael Williams in 2001.

Judi responded before breaking down: "I suppose because the energy that's created by grief..."

Dench and Smith - who passed away last month aged 89 - had been friends since the 1950s when they first met as young actresses performing at the Old Vic theatre in London and went on to appear in films such as 'A Room with a View' and 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' together.

Maggie had previously hailed her pal's loyalty at a tribute event for the 'Mrs Brown' star back in 2002.

She recalled: "What I remember mostly about that time, it was the beginning of a friendship, and I remember laughter more than anything in the world.

"Judi's the most tremendous friend. She's been a huge support and hugely loyal."

Maggie's passing was announced by her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens who said that she had been surrounded by family and friends at the end.

In a statement issued via their publicist, they said: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."