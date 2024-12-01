Dame Judi Dench's parrot calls her a "slut".

Dame Judi Dench's parrot calls her rude names

The 89-year-old actress owns a rescue African grey parrot called Sweetie but revealed that the talking bird has some rather crude descriptions of her.

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, Judi said: "We had a long chat just now. You shouldn't ask what she says. She says: 'You're a slut', 'you're a slag'.

"She has said 'Boris Johnson' but she didn't get that from me. She listens to the radio. My God, she's funny though. She's very, very funny. Everybody should have a parrot, or a myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible."

The James Bond actress celebrates her 90th birthday later this month but isn't giving much thought to the milestone.

Dench said: "It's just that you get a bit nervous when everybody says 90. I don't want to think of 90 much, I'm going to think about (turning) 29."

Judi believes that she is "lucky" to have made it to 90 as she reflected on the recent deaths of her friends Dame Maggie Smith and Barbara Leigh-Hunt.

The 'Iris' actress said: "I think you're lucky to be 90. My two great, great friends Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Maggie Smith, have just dropped off the bough in the last four weeks or so and that's not good.

"I'm able to at least get from A to B and walk about and, golly, I've got a great deal to be grateful for."

Judi suffers from age-related macular degeneration - a progressive eye disease - as well as hearing problems and admits that she is concerned about the health worries she may face in the future.

The star, who has been acting for almost 70 years, said: "It's disconcerting when you've had quite good hearing all your life. If your eyes give up and your ears give up, I dread to think what's going to happen next."