Damson Idris felt inspired working with the "amazing" Brad Pitt on 'F1'.

F1 star Damson Idris

The 33-year-old actor will be seen on the big screen with the Hollywood legend in June as motor racing fans watch Brad's heroic character Sonny Hayes return to racing in a bid to become the best in the world following a horror accident on the track in the '90s.

And Damson, who plays fellow Apex Grand Prix (APXGP) teammate Joshua Pearce, reckons "everyone is going to be very proud of him" in the flick because "he was such a great leader".

Speaking at Goodwood Racetrack in Chichester, UK, ahead of the movie's release on June 25, Damson said: "Brad is just an amazing character, such a kind spirit. He taught me about humility no matter how huge you get.

"And as an artist, he’s just one of our finest, and I think a lot of people – well, everyone, really, is going to be very proud of him in this movie.

"He was such a great leader.

"He made the movie better every step of the way, and he was a great, inspiring partner for me."

Despite the 61-year-old being one of the "finest" actors in the business, the 'Outside the Wire' star has insisted he is the better racing car driver.

He teased: "I’ll beat Brad any second – he [hasn’t] got nothing on me.

"He’s good on the clutch, though.

"But apart from that, no – he’s not beating me.

"He can’t play with me."

As well as Brad, Damson said it was "a dream come true" to work with 'F1's producer Jerry Bruckheimer - who launched the careers of many actors, including Eddie Murphy and Tom Cruise - and is thankful for all of the "amazing advice" he received from him.

Damson said: "Jerry is just full of so much amazing advice.

"He’s launched the careers of so many people that I’m a fan of.

"So working with him was definitely a dream come true and, hopefully, I’ll get to work with him again."

The 'Swarm' actor's first F1 race was in Budapest in 2018 when Lewis Hamilton won for Mercedes, and because he "loved the whole experience", he hopes he can continue racing in the future.

Damson said: "From binging 'Drive to Survive' [F1 TV series], getting to know so many of the drivers on a personal level, it’s definitely something I want to continue doing and, hopefully, I’ll get a charity going and [get] a bunch a band of drivers together, and we can race every year and call it F10, or something – who knows!"