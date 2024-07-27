Dan Aykroyd thought he might have retired "five years ago".

The 72-year-old actor has remained part of the film industry through the 'Blues Brothers' and 'Ghostbusters' franchises, and Dan has insisted that he remains "grateful" for the opportunity.

Dan - who played Dr. Raymond 'Ray' Stantz in the original 'Ghostbusters' movies - told PEOPLE: "I still have these two very active offices to manage, 'Blues Brothers' and 'Ghostbusters'.

"I thought I could retire five years ago, but it hasn't worked out that way. That's okay. I'm grateful for the privilege to keep going."

Dan wrote and starred in the original 'Ghostbusters' movie.

But the actor is also a fan of the all-female reboot of 'Ghostbusters', which was released in 2016.

He said: "I liked the movie [director] Paul Feig made with those spectacular women.

"I was mad at them at the time because I was supposed to be a producer on there and I didn't do my job and I didn't argue about costs. And it cost perhaps more than it should, and they all do. All these movies do.

"But boy, I liked that film. I thought that the villain at the end was great. I loved so much of it. And of course, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, you're never going to do better than that."

The movie was widely panned by critics - but Dan feels proud of his own connection to the film.

He said: "I go on the record as saying I'm so proud to have been able to license that movie and have a hand and have a part in it, and I'm fully supportive of it, and I don't besmirch it at all. I think it works really great amongst all the ones that have been made."