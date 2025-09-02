Graham Greene, the Canadian actor best known for his role as Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves, has died aged 73 after a long illness.

The Indigenous star, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1991, passed away on Monday (01.09.25) in a Toronto hospital, his representative confirmed.

Graham, born on 22 June 1952, had enjoyed a decades-long career across film, television and stage, often praised for breaking barriers for Indigenous actors in Hollywood.

His representative told Deadline: “He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed.”

He added: “You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven,” referencing Greene’s longtime agent, who died in 2013.

Graham, who was of Oneida First Nation and Canadian descent, grew up on the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario.

Before turning to acting, he worked as a welder, draftsman and steelworker.

His television debut came in 1979 with a part in The Great Detective, and his first film role followed in 1983’s Running Brave.

Graham’s career breakthrough arrived in 1990 with Kevin Costner’s epic Dances With Wolves, in which his portrayal of the Sioux medicine man Kicking Bird earned him an Academy Award nomination.

In a past interview with CineMoovie, the actor recalled the challenges of filming, including being thrown from a horse during production.

He said: “I wanted to get payback on the animal rather than take a break from filming.”

Graham also spoke about the difficulty of learning Lakota for the part, saying: “I couldn’t figure out how they ordered their language. Its structure is totally foreign to English or French.”

The star went on to appear in a wide range of roles, from comedy— – such as his recurring part in The Red Green Show – to dramas including The Green Mile (1999), in which he played Arlen Bitterbuck opposite Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan.

Other credits included roles in Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Transamerica (2005), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game (2017).

More recently, he appeared in Tulsa King alongside Sylvester Stallone and in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Graham’s accolades included a Grammy, a Gemini and a Canadian Screen Award, as well as a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award.

Earlier this year, he was honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in Canada.

He also has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

One of his final screen appearances was in FX’s Reservation Dogs, a series that continued his legacy of championing Indigenous storytelling.

His last completed project is the upcoming thriller Ice Fall, starring Joel Kinnaman, which is scheduled for release on 16 October.

Graham married Hilary Blackmore in 1990.

He is survived by Hilary, their daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene, and his grandson Tarlo.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in on social media, with floods of his fans saying he would be missed forever.