Derek Hough "can't wait" to become a dad.

Derek Hough cannot wait to experience things as a dad

In July, the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, 30, announced they are welcoming their first child into the world, and he is excited about planning trips and activities with his little one.

Derek, 40, told People: "Going to Disneyland, or going on trips, and just seeing their wonderment, and their eyes, just wide open.

"I can't wait to experience things for the first time with my beautiful child."

The choreographer became a judge on the hit ABC Latin and ballroom dance show in 2020, and is now taking the hosting helm from Billy Bush on the US entertainment news show, Extra.

Despite his work, Derek's top priority remains being present for his wife.

He added: "Being present is, for me, the most important thing.

"So yes, I'm busy. Yes, I'm going to be doing Dancing with the Stars, Extra. I'm launching a new convention, all these different projects, a documentary.

"But being present with my wife, during this time, and then, now, being a father in a couple months, that's my number one, always.

"That will always take priority, no matter how busy I get."

Derek relishes early starts during Hayley's pregnancy because he gets to do special things for her.

He explained: "This has been a new shift, where I'm... up at 5:30, 6:00 a.m., getting up, doing something in the morning.

"So it was really important for me to start my week off, where every morning, I do something for my wife before she even gets out of bed.

"Cook her breakfast, feed the animals, leave a note somewhere - do something just in service of her before I leave."

Derek and Hayley – who tied the knot in Monterey County, California, in 2023 – revealed in a joint Instagram video that she is pregnant.

In the video, the pair share a hug before Hayley holds up some sonogram photos for the camera.

They captioned the post: “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small.”

The couple met after she was cast as one of the dancers for his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014.

They started dating the following year, and Derek proposed in 2022.

And Derek previously said how Hayley is going to be an "amazing" mom.

He told Us Weekly: “I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife, and she’s so thoughtful, so caring, so loving.

"Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean, if she’s even a quarter of the way she is with our animals, how she is with our kids, I just can’t wait to see her be a mom.”