Daniel Bruhl was totally "miserable" while filming a "terrible" movie which he couldn't quit even though he hated it.

The 'Inglourious Basterds' star, 44, plays a director in new TV show 'The Franchise' and he's revealed the role was partly inspired by his horrible experience working on an unnamed movie - revealing it was a "painful process" because he couldn't just walk away when things went wrong.

He told New York Post column PageSix: "There was another film that I would rather not mention that was a total s***show from day one ’til the very [end].

"[I would think] 'How am I going to survive this? This is terrible' ...

"When you feel that something is not right, there’s no way to fix it. It’s such a painful process when you can feel something is wrong and you cannot just go, you cannot leave and then you look at your miserable face in the mirror every evening."

However, Daniel insisted the film was not one of the Marvel projects he worked on - which have included 'Captain America: Civil War' - because there's no "crazy chaos" or "absurdity" on those sets.

It comes after Daniel admitted he felt he was held back by his youthful looks when he was younger because he was unable to play roles he wanted,

He told The Independent newspaper: "From my late twenties up until 35, whenever I shaved, I’d think, ‘S***, I look like a 15-year-old!'"

Daniel recalled being offered roles for characters that were 10 years younger than his real-life age, adding: "I thought, I’ve gone through this. It doesn’t interest me any more! But nobody would believe that I’m a father or a teacher."

However, the actor admitted he doesn't suffer from that problem any longer. He shared: "Now when I say to my wife I look 15 when I shave, she says, 'You wish!'"