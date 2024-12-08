Daniel Craig finds male vulnerability to be "really interesting".

Daniel Craig feels proud to be an actor

The 56-year-old actor feels that all men are "vulnerable" - even though it's not always obvious from the outside.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Male vulnerability is really interesting because, as tough as men appear to be, they’re all vulnerable.

"We all hide - from our kids, spouses, colleagues. The armour of masculinity is there for a reason and what is that reason? I’m always exploring it."

Daniel stars in the film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' 1985 novel 'Queer', and he would love to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the movie.

Asked if he cares about receiving recognition, Daniel replied: "Of course! Don’t be stupid, I’d be over the moon to get a nomination.

"Well, it’s scary. Awards go the way of the wind, but I cannot say, ‘I don’t give a s***!’

"Still, years ago I learnt how arbitrary this is. It was soul-destroying, rejection after rejection. Because you think, ‘Can I act?’ But there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s a coin toss in many ways, so you have to let it go. And it’s all gravy for me now."

Daniel explained that he feels "proud" to be an actor, insisting that it's an "important" job.

Daniel - who has enjoyed success on stage and screen - explained: "I’m always looking for a pragmatic solution to the problem of dressing up and showing off, which is what acting is. It is, ‘Look at me! Love me!’ But you have to own that, because I know what people think of actors - ‘Oh, silly people.’ Yet I’m proud of what I do and it’s important that people do what I do."