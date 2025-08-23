Daniel Dae Kim "would love to be a romantic lead".

Daniel Dae Kim has revealed his big ambition

The 57-year-old actor is best-known for starring in sci-fi and action movies - but Daniel would love to try something completely new, and break down some barriers in the process.

He told People: "I would love to be a romantic lead. Just boy meets girl — but I am getting a bit old for that, so it may be man meets woman."

Daniel acknowledged that Asian actors rarely play romantic leads in Hollywood films. However, he can see that the landscape in the film industry is slowly changing.

He said: "Traditionally in America, someone who looks like me does not get the girl. I’m so glad to see that changing. I really hope that's a barrier that not only our community breaks, but one that I get to participate in breaking."

Daniel actually became the first Asian to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor earlier this year.

Daniel received the nod for his performance in Yellow Face, the revival of David Henry Hwang's play, and the actor acknowledges that the industry has evovled over recent years.

He reflected: "To be nominated for [best lead actor] is a dream come true and a really good metaphor for where we are culturally.

"We’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still a ways to go … the next step that we have to take, and not just for me, but for all of us, is for an Asian man to win that category."

Although Daniel is "always focused on the task at hand", he also tries to appreciate his own success.

He said: "I’m always focused on the task at hand — today’s work, what I’m working toward. But sometimes it’s good to take a break as you’re climbing the mountain, look out and enjoy the view."

Meanwhile, Daniel plays a former intelligence operative in Butterfly, the new Prime Video series, and the actor recently admitted that he relished performing his own stunts for the series.

He told People: "I take pride in the fact that I do so many stunts, and I have no plans of stopping."