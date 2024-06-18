Daniel Radcliffe would only encourage his son to be an actor if he could do it without being "famous".

The 34-year-old star rose to fame at just 12 years old when 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was released in 2001, and he insisted while he "wouldn't wanna stop" his 14-month-old son from chasing his dreams, he has reservations about him following in his famous father's footsteps.

Asked if he'd encourage his boy when he's older, he told E! News: "Not unless he really wants to.

"I don't wanna stop him from doing that, but if you can do something other than acting - if you can do something behind the scenes, it's a lot healthier life in a lot of ways.

"I dunno, if he can act and not be famous, then great, I can encourage it."

The 'Lost City' actor - who has been performing on Broadway in 'Merrily We Roll Along' - admitted fatherhood has changed him in so many ways, and made him more emotional.

He laughed: "We don't have time [to list all the ways]! It's the best, it really is. I cry a lot more, in a nice way.

"But it's just the best thing that ever happened to me."

Daniel played Harry Potter in the movie franchise for a decade from 2001 to 2011, growing up in front of the world, and he wants the young stars cast in the upcoming reboot to get a chance to "be kids still".

Asked if he has any advice for those who will be playing the young Hogwarts students in Max's upcoming TV series on the red carpet at the Tony Awards, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I've got advice for everyone else. Just like, let them be kids still.

"I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that."