Daniel Radcliffe has urged people to let the young stars cast in the 'Harry Potter' reboot "be kids still".

Daniel Radcliffe at the Tony Awards

The 34-year-old actor shot to fame playing the titular boy wizard in the movie franchise from 2003 to 2011 and he admitted he is very grateful he didn't have to grow up in the spotlight during the age of scrutiny through social media.

Asked if he has any advice for those who will be playing the young Hogwarts students in Max's upcoming TV series on the red carpet at the Tony Awards, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I've got advice for everyone else. Just like, let them be kids still.

"I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that."

But Daniel - who won the Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for his turn in 'Merrily We Roll Along' at the Tony Awards on Sunday (16.06.24) - hopes he can meet the new Harry Potter when they are cast and offer them some guidance.

He added: "I don't know. Hopefully, I will meet whoever that person is one day and I'll be face to face."

The 'Woman in Black' star previously ruled out having a cameo role in the series.

He told ComicBook.com: "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

Some fans have been hoping Daniel might make a little appearance alongside Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), but he doesn't think it's on the cards.

However, the 'Miracle Workers' star insisted he wishes the team "all the luck in the world" with bringing the 'Harry Potter' books to life for a new audience.

He added: "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way.

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

The new series was announced by Max - formerly known as HBO Max - in April last year, with each season of the show focusing on one of the seven books.

They are expected to air over a decade as the actors grow old with the characters, while author JK Rowling will serve as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.