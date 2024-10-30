Danielle Fishel loves giving "mom advice" to Sabrina Carpenter.

Danielle Fishel still offers advice to her former co-star

The 43-year-old actress previously starred alongside Sabrina, 25, in the Disney Channel series 'Girl Meets World', and Danielle is still close to her former co-star.

The actress - who played Topanga Matthews on the TV show - told PEOPLE: "I still consider her to be my daughter and I think of myself very much as a surrogate mother.

"She has a mother who's wonderful, who I'm very close to. I'm definitely an older friend who gives her advice more like a mom would than just a pal. I probably annoy her sometimes with my mom advice, but I can't help it! She's my baby forever."

Sabrina has largely focused on her music career in recent years - but Danielle still talks to her "all the time".

Despite this, the actress struggles to choose a favourite song from Sabrina's 'Short n' Sweet' album.

Danielle said: "It's too hard to choose just one, but I'm obsessed with 'Juno'. I love 'Bed Chem.' 'Taste' is obviously amazing. 'Juno''s been the one I've been rocking the most, I think."

Meanwhile, Sabrina previously revealed that she feels "very distant" from her Disney days.

The chart-topping star played Maya Hart in 'Girl Meets World', but Sabrina admitted that it now feels like a distant memory.

The blonde beauty - who has enjoyed huge success in recent years - told Variety: "I’m 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way.

"I’m always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I’ve idolised and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it."