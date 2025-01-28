Danny Dyer plans to ask pal Robbie Williams to perform at his daughter Dani Dyer's wedding.

The former 'EastEnders' star, 47, joined the ‘Let Me Entertain You’ hitmaker, 50, onstage for a duet of Blur classic ‘Parklife’ at American Express presents BST Hyde Park last July, with Danny taking on fellow actor Phil Daniels' spoken word parts.

And he says Robbie “owes him” and should agree to perform his ’90s hit ‘Angels’ at former ‘Love Island’ star Dani, 28, and her footballer fiancé Jarrod Bowen’s upcoming nuptials.

Speaking to his daughter on their ‘Live At Let Dyers’, he said of joining Robbie onstage: “I did think, ‘Oh God, what can I ask him for a favour for?’

“And then of course I thought, well, my daughter’s getting married. And what better way for your first dance to be sung ‘Angels?’”

Danny also recalled how former Take That star Robbie – who has just released his biopic ‘Better Man’ – almost starred alongside him in his filthy new comedy film ‘Marching Powder’.

He recounted: “He was going to be in my film Marching Powder.

“Well, we was going to try and get him in, because he’s a massive fan of [the film’s director] Nick Love’s… He gave Nick a song for our film Goodbye Charlie Bright in 2000, which was the song ‘Kids’ which he done with Kylie Minogue.”

They’d even filmed the intro scenes before it was cut after the ‘Rock DJ’ hitmaker asked to be in the flick.

He went on: “He’s been a big fan of us ever since. And he asked to be in Marching Powder. “

You know, we wrote a scene where I get thrown in a prison cell and he’s in the prison cell.”

However, he and Nick decided that Robbie being a big star would detract attention from the story they were trying to tell.

He added: “I just felt that it went a little bit too left field, do you know what I mean?

“I think it would have plucked everyone out of this sort of little story we’re trying to tell too much. So we decided to not do it in the end.”

‘Live And Let Dyers’ is available to listen to now on Global Player, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to the full episode here: https://www.globalplayer.com/podcasts/episodes/7DromQt/.