Darren Criss 'doesn't run away' from his time on Glee

The 37-year-old actor started his career with the cult show 'A Very Potter Musical before getting his big break as Blaine Anderson on the Emmy Award-winning Fox series in the late 2000s but even though he has gone back to his theatrical roots in recent times, he doesn't mind at all that people mostly remember him more for his signature role.

He told USA Today: "It's not something I run away from and it means so much to so many people.

"It's like this really fun party that was had many years ago. And so when people reminisce about that party or that big game, it's not like we're talking about something absolutely horrendous. The show's called 'Glee' for God's sake."

'Glee' initially ran from 2009 until 2015 and made stars out of Lea Michele, Amber Riley and Chris Colfer amongst a host of others as they played a group of teenagers singing and dancing their way through high school.

Several episodes featured songs from musicals such as 'Grease', ''Wicked' and 'Les Miserables', whilst other moments saw the cast pay homage to popular music artists such as Britney Spears, Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Meanwhile, Darren is now appearing in the Broadway musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' - which centres on two robots in love - and explained that because his character is unable to relay emotion, he spends time backstage crying before he goes on.

He said: "These robots are not human. So the one thing that I can't do is really process that in a human way. The only people in the room that can do it is the audience. And with any luck they do.

"For me, every night, I just need like a good like five minutes to cry it out after because the entire show, I'm just gripping on for dear life not to do the one human thing that you want to do the most."