The 40-year-old actor - who is married to actress Alison Brie - has revealed that he once made love on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Dave shared: "Something may have happened at one point on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

"The f***** up part about that is, I think there’s cameras on every inch of that place, but we were pretty covert. We’ll leave it at that..."

Dave stars alongside his wife in Together, the new supernatural body horror film, but he actually prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

The Hollywood star shared: "I generally am [a private person], which makes doing promo for any movie a little strange because it’s not me in my element.

"But at the same time, I’ve also gotten much better at this where I recognise this is a big part of my job and I’m just going to lean in and I’m going to do my best and I’m going to be as vulnerable as I can be."

Meanwhile, Alison - who has worked with Dave on movies like 2023’s Somebody I Used to Know - recently revealed that the couple’s “shorthand has gotten shorter and shorter” in their professional relationship.

The actress and Dave love working together, but they're still "very selective" about the projects they commit to.

Alison told Collider: “I think, to do this project, we have acted in some things together, and by this point, Dave has directed me in a couple of movies, we wrote a film together.

"Our shorthand has gotten shorter and shorter to where it's like a mind-meld, eye-contact thing.

"We've been together over a decade, so has this couple in the movie. We're very selective about projects that we will act in together.

"We read scripts quite often, where we would act together, and it's all about which one makes the most sense, and this one did."