Dave Grohl’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Finch is reportedly standing by the Foo Fighters rocker amid his lovechild scandal.

The former Nirvana drummer, 55, has dramatically admitted he fathered a child outside his marriage to his longtime wife Jordyn Blum, 48, and amid a furious backlash from his fans over his cheating Jennifer is said to be backing him as a decent man.

Jennifer, who was part of the punk rock band L7, reportedly told TMZ Dave was “doing everything he can for his family” and “giving it his all in spite of the messy situation”.

The outlet added: “As for her connection to Dave, Jennifer says they’ve stayed tight since their dating days.”

But it added she added she “won’t dish out the juicy details” on his lovechild until they turn 18.

On Tuesday (10.09.24) Dave – who has daughters Violet Maye, 18, Harper Willow, 15, and Ophelia Saint, 10, with his wife Jordyn – confessed on Instagram he had a fourth child outside marriage.

He said: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Dave did not reveal the identities of his mistress or their child, and signed off his admission with by saying he and his family were “grateful” for the public’s “consideration toward all the children involved” as they “move forward together”.

His wife is still to publicly speak about Dave’s affair, but she was seen without her wedding ring a few weeks before his affair admission.