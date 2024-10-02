Dave Grohl has been spotted out and about without his wedding ring.

The former Nirvana drummer, 55, dramatically admitted earlier this month he fathered a child outside his marriage to his longtime wife Jordyn Blum, 48, and nearly four weeks later has now been photographed running errands in Encino, California.

He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, khaki trouser and a baseball cap – with his wedding band notably missing from his hand.

Amid fierce backlash against Dave, his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Finch is reportedly standing by the rocker.

Jennifer, who was part of the punk rock band L7, has reportedly said the musician was “doing everything he can for his family” and “giving it his all in spite of the messy situation”.

Dave – who has daughters Violet Maye, 18, Harper Willow, 15, and Ophelia Saint, 10, with his wife Jordyn – confessed on Instagram he had a fourth child outside marriage.

He said: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Dave did not reveal the identities of his mistress or their child, and signed off his admission with by saying he and his family were “grateful” for the public’s “consideration toward all the children involved” as they “move forward together”.

His wife is still to publicly speak about Dave’s affair, but she was also seen without her wedding ring a few weeks before his affair admission.

Multiple sources have told People she has known “for a while” about his new child.

One said: “She was shocked when she found out about the baby. Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her.”