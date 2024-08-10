David Arquette has "sorted" things with Lala Kent after their feud.

David Arquette has sorted things out with Lala Kent

The 52-year-old actor previously branded 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala, 33, as being "not the friendliest" when they worked together on the film 'Spree' but she apologised to him and he has now explained that the air has been cleared.

He told TooFab: "It's all sorted out. I'm not typically the type to be gossipy or share too much about that kind of stuff, so to have said that and then to have made her feel like ... I understand that she didn't mean it that way, I didn't mean it either, to bring it up."

The 'Scream' star went viral when he made the comments on an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' in July, and Lala insisted at the time that she felt "intimidated" on set and apologised if her nerves had made her come across as having an "attitude".

David - who is married to Christine McLarty and has sons Gus, 10, and eight-year-old Charlie with her as well as Coco, 20, with former 'Friends' star Courteney Cox - noted that the nature of gossiping is rife in the reality TV world and while he doesn't really want to be a part of it himself, thinks he and his family could star in their own reality show.

"It's a tricky world!. That whole world is all about stuff like that and people talking and this and that.

"In real life, it's one of my least favorite things. I don't want to be part of this! In real life, it's one of my least favorite things. I don't want to be part of this! Our family reality show would be silly, lots of animals."