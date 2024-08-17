Lucien Laviscount's life was changed by David Beckham.

Lucien Laviscount has heaped praise on David Beckham

The 32-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Alfie in the hit Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' - has revealed how the soccer icon changed the course of his life and his career.

Speaking to Sky News, Lucien shared: "I was scouted to do some modelling when I was in Manchester for Marks and Spencer, and it turned out that David Beckham was on the set. He ended up calling an acting school in Manchester to take me on."

The actor bumped into David years later in a hotel in Los Angeles, and he explained to the sporting legend how he changed his life.

Lucien said: "I bumped into him at and I approached him and went: 'Thank you for changing my and my family's life'."

Despite this, Lucien still struggles to comprehend his own success.

The actor explained: "I think every day I kind of have that moment of 'what am I doing?' I guess a little bit of imposter syndrome kicks in and it's kind of just blagging it in my head till I make it type of situation."

Meanwhile, Lucien previously admitted that he'd love to play James Bond one day.

The actor believes playing 007 would be the "ultimate" career challenge.

Lucien - who previously starred on the British soap 'Coronation Street' - told Us Weekly: "I’d love to dive into more action roles, we shot a movie last year that was one fight sequence after another with explosions going off left and right. I absolutely loved it.

"I think at some point to play James Bond would be the ultimate."