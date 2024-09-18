David Beckham believes his wife Victoria is finally "having the success she deserves".

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999

The 49-year-old soccer star believes the former Spice Girl has really earned the success she's currently enjoying as a fashion designer.

During an appearance at the Royal Television Society's annual conference in London, David explained: "She’s a strong, driven, passionate person who’s gone from being a Spice Girl to being respected in this industry, it’s very tough. She’s worked hard for 18, 19 years on her business and suddenly she’s having the success she deserves."

David was the focus of a Netflix docu-series in 2023, and his wife is now set to become the subject of a new documentary.

David believes that the upcoming project will shine a light on Victoria's passion and hard work.

He said: "People are going to see her personality and her work ethic."

David faced a huge amount of criticism from fans and pundits during his playing days, but the former England captain hopes that some lessons have been learned from his experience.

The ex-Manchester United star - who married Victoria in 1999 - previously told Variety: "I think that my takeaway from my documentary was how important mental health is. Because, 20 years ago, nobody was talking about it. And nobody was taking it seriously.

"Now, it’s so great that people can actually talk about their feelings."

David confessed to being hurt by some of the comments made about himself and his wife.

He shared: "There were many things said about us over the 27 years. It can be hurtful."

Despite this, David recognises that he still has a lot to be "thankful for".

The sporting icon said: "I was never one of these people that was going to sit back and complain.

"I was very fortunate to live the life that I did through my career. And I’m so thankful for that."