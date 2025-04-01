David Beckham kicked off his 50th birthday celebrations by throwing a glitzy party in Miami, Florida.

David Beckham kicked off his birthday celebrations in Miami

The former footballer gathered his friends and family for a black-tie bash at the city's Cipriani Socialista lounge on Monday (31.03.25) more than a month before he hits the milestone on May 2 - with the sports star attending alongside his wife Victoria, who turned 50 last year, and their daughter Harper, 13, and sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20.

Victoria wrote in a post on Instagram: "What a way to begin the first of many celebrations for David, surrounded by friends and family ... Kisses from Miami!"

David added: "So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with. Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

The couple's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola were absent from the bash, but David was joined by famous pals including soccer stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, former NFL player Tom Brady and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal as well as actors Justin Theroux and Fisher Stevens and singer Marc Anthony.

Victoria's Spice Girls bandmate Melanie Brown was also at the bash.

David shared a snap from the bash which showed him standing between Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neal, who both towered over him, and he captioned it: "I'm so small".

The former soccer star previously opened up about turning 50 this year, telling Men’s Health magazine: "[It] doesn’t bother me one bit ...

"People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue. It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about."

Victoria turned 50 in April 2024 and she was whisked away for a family meal in France on her big day, while she also celebrated by throwing a £250,000 bash at London private members' club Oswald's for around a 100 guests which included dinner, cocktails and dancing.

David put together a special photo and video montage of Victoria's key life moments alongside a poignant message in which he told her to feel proud of all her achievements.

In the post on Instagram, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife … As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman and of course marrying an England captain.

"But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them and teach them … They love you beyond words , we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all."

David then went on to joke: "50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST".