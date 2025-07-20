David Beckham has been left with a glaring bald spot after a DIY haircut went wrong.

David Beckham has been left with a glaring bald spot after a DIY haircut went wrong

The 50-year-old former England football captain had been attempting to recreate his iconic buzz cut at home when the clipper guard came loose mid-shave, removing a large chunk of hair from the top of his head, and the mishap was revealed in a video on Instagram posted by his wife Victoria.

She said as he posed in the clip: “It does not look good. I’m going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible.”

David’s haircut was intended as a tribute to his famous skinhead look, first debuted in a Premier League match against Leicester City in 2000.

David recently said it remains his favourite look.

Speaking to Gary Neville during an episode of The Overlap podcast, he said: “I always like the skinhead. I always loved the skinhead, because it was easy and you didn’t have to do anything with it.”

The light-hearted clip of David’s hair error comes amid deeper tensions within the Beckham family, with reports of an ongoing feud between their children.

According to The Sun, Romeo Beckham, 22, and Cruz Beckham, 20, have blocked their elder brother Brooklyn Beckham, 26, on social media – a move which has reportedly widened the rift between them.

Brooklyn, who married actor Nicola Peltz, 30, in 2022, is said to have been “blindsided” by the apparent snub.

A source told The Sun: “Blocking or unfollowing someone on Instagram is like the Gen Z version of World War Three. It’s a sad new low.”

The insider added: “Brooklyn has cut out his parents David and Victoria from his life and it’s the same with Romeo and Cruz.

“Even when the family have reached out to Brooklyn they have been ignored. He’s not had contact for months and it feels clear to them that he doesn’t want to make amends.”

The alleged Beckham feud is said to have been simmering for months.

But while initial reports suggested Brooklyn and Nicola had unfollowed Romeo and Cruz, insiders close to Brooklyn claim that is not the case.

A friend of Brooklyn’s told The Sun: “Brooklyn had no idea until he read about it online. It’s possible Romeo and Cruz blocked them, which would make it appear as him no longer following the brothers.

“He and Nicola certainly didn’t unfollow them or block them – they’re as confused as anyone else. The first they heard about it was when it was being reported on.”