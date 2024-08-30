David Beckham would love to hear soccer fans chant his name again.

The 49-year-old soccer star has revealed that he would love to hear Manchester United supporters chant his name during a game - even though he left the English club in 2003.

David - who is also life-long fan of the team - said on the First We Feast YouTube channel: "The fans sing a lot about older players and players from the past, but I never seem to hear it as much. Maybe because I don’t go to many games, but even on the telly I hear songs about Eric Cantona and Bryan Robson and Roy Keane from Manchester United fans, but I very rarely hear, ‘There’s only one David Beckham.’

"That was only really the only chant that I wanted to hear and I’d like to hear it again.

"If any United fans are watching, please! Just from time to time. I’m still a United fan. Every now and again, ‘There’s only one David Beckham.’"

The former England captain left United to join Real Madrid more than 20 years ago.

However, David previously admitted that he never actually want to leave the club, suggesting that he was forced out by Sir Alex Ferguson, the former United manager.

He told the 'Stick to Football' podcast: "I didn't want to leave Manchester United at the time - we'd just won the league again, but all of a sudden I get a phone call to be told that Manchester United had agreed a deal, and that was the end of it.

"Even trying to speak to the manager after that, he didn't want to talk to me. It wasn't out of spite, he was on holiday, he didn't want to be contacted, he'd made his decision and that was the end of it."