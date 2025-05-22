David Duchovny has got married.

The 'X Files' actor and his partner Monique Pendleberry - who he has been in a relationship with for almost six years - were spotted in Malibu on Tuesday (20.05.25) wearing rings on their wedding fingers, and insiders have now confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair have tied the knot.

The 64-year-old star - who has West, 26, and Kyd, 22, with ex-wife Tea Leoni - began dating Monique, 31, in 2017 but they have made very few public appearances together over the years.

The 'Californication' star previously told how his 2014 divorce from Tea, 59, made him "more empathetic and humble".

He told The Times about the emotional fallout he was hit by following the split: “That darkness does deepen you. It makes you more empathetic and humble.”

David also opened up about how people are constantly trying to work out if his role as womaniser Hank Moody in ‘Californication’ was linked to him checking into rehab for sex addiction in 2008.

He said when asked if the role was a case of art imitating life: “People never tire of trying to figure that out.

“But to me, that’s not what acting is about. I don’t look for things that are mirroring my life in any way.”

The 'Fail Better' podcaster has also confessed to feeling "inadequate" as a father because he was always working so much.

He told People magazine last year: “Maybe I was a good parent, because my kids are great people, and they probably want to think of me as a good parent, too.

“They don’t want to think of me as a failure. I’m sure I’ve done bad things, I’m sure I’ve made mistakes, but we all have. So, I try and give myself more of a break.

However, he noted it was “also cool to model a person who’s engaged with their life for a kid.”

He added: “It might not be the best thing to just devote your entire existence to your kid either, so it could go either way.

“I don’t have access to the other road that could have been traveled. I just have the one that I did travel, so certainly not a perfect parent, but I love my kids. I love my kids so, so much.”