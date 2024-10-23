David Hasselhoff has paid tribute to "amazing" Michael Newman.

The 72-year-old actor told how his late co-star - who died on Sunday (20.10.24) from heart complications after battling Parkinson's Disease - "saved [his] life" four times during their time working on 'Baywatch' together and said he will "miss" his friend.

He wrote on Instagram: "Newman was a warrior....he literally saved my life at least 4 times. He did the transfer from the scarab to jet skis several times perfectly. What an amazing man. He was never afraid of the water.

" I remember directing him in a few episodes and he was really good. He became a great actor. We will all miss him. #MichaelNewman #Baywatch (sic)"

Co-star Jeremy Jackson, 44, commented on his on-screen dad's tribute to their late co-star.

He wrote: "RIP to the one and only @newmiefish (sic)"

Michael's passing was announced by his friend Matt Felker on Tuesday (22.10.24).

He told People magazine: “I got to see Mike the last time he was conscious and he looked [at] me and in typical Mike fashion said, ‘You’re just in time.'"

Michael opened up about living with the progressive neurological condition - which affects a person’s mobility and causes stiffness and tremors - and how he lost out on experiences with his loved ones.

He told the outlet in January: “Everything changes.

“All those things that you thought you were going to do with your children and grandchildren, pictures we were going to take, all the plans I had … stopped.”

He admitted: “It’s a slow burn.

“Parkinson’s disease doesn’t wait for you. It keeps on plowing in.”

Michael's 'Baywatch' alter ego Mike “Newmie” Newman was based on himself as he was a lifeguard in real life.

The actor wasn't intended to star on the show, and was first employed as a stuntman, but he eventually got to be right at the heart of the action.

Speaking to the publication, he said: “I was too useful for them to get rid of me.

“I basically started off as a stuntman, and after seven years of being out of the opening credits, I finally was anointed and allowed to be in the front of the show.”

After his stint on 'Baywatch', Michael retired from acting because he found it "hard" to "look natural" on camera.

He explained: “If you didn’t have to be there, why would you be?

"Let’s be honest … there’s not too many actors that have survived the years of working in Hollywood.”