David Lynch says he can "can hardly walk across a room" due to his battle with emphysema.

David Lynch 'can hardly walk across a room' due to emphysema

The 'Twin Peaks' director contracted the chronic lung condition - which causes shortness of breath and is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD - after years of smoking and admitted that he now needs supplemental oxygen most of the time.

David, 78, told PEOPLE: "What you sow is what you reap. In the back of every smoker’s mind is the fact that it’s healthy, so you’re literally playing with fire. It can bite you. I took a chance, and I got bit."

While David has now quit smoking, he admitted it used to be a huge part of his life and identity.

He said: "A big important part of my life was smoking. I loved the smell of tobacco, the taste of tobacco. I loved lighting cigarettes. It was part of being a painter and a filmmaker for me.

"I saw the writing on the wall. and it said, ‘You’re going to die in a week if you don’t stop'. I could hardly move without gasping for air. Quitting was my only choice.

"I have a positive attitude focused on the body healing itself. It’s tough living with emphysema. I can hardly walk across a room. It’s like you’re walking around with a plastic bag around your head.”

However, despite everything, David doesn't regret smoking.

He said: "I don’t regret it. It was important to me. I wish what every addict wishes for: that what we love is good for us.

“I really wanted to get this across: Think about it. You can quit these things that are going to end up killing you. I owe it to them - and to myself - to say that."