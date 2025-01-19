David Lynch's children have urged fans to join them in a "worldwide group meditation" to honour the director's memory.

David Lynch died at the age of 78

The legendary filmmaker passed away on Thursday (16.01.25) at the age of 78 and his kids Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Luula Lynch - who he had from four different relationships - have called for people to come together on what would have been his 79th birthday on Monday (20.01.25) for a moment of reflection to "spread peace and love".

They wrote on X: “David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace. On Monday, January 20th—what would have been his 79th birthday—we invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes.

“Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe. Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life. Love, Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch.(sic)"

The 'Mulholland Drive' director's family announced his passing on Facebook on Thursday.

They wrote: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole'.

"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

In 2020, the 'Twin Peaks' creator was diagnosed with emphysema and noted in a post to X that he had "enjoyed smoking too much" in his earlier life.

Despite his diagnosis, it was another two years before David felt able to kick the habit.

In 2024, he told People: "I saw the writing on the wall. and it said, ‘You’re going to die in a week if you don’t stop. I could hardly move without gasping for air. "Quitting was my only choice."

At the time, he noted that he had developed a "positive attitude" towards things even though it had become nearly impossible for him to walk across a room.

He said: "I have a positive attitude focused on the body healing itself. It’s tough living with emphysema. I can hardly walk across a room. It’s like you’re walking around with a plastic bag around your head."