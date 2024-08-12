David Morrissey is still on good terms with his ex-wife Esther Freud following their split four years ago.

'The Walking Dead' star married novelist Esther Freud in 2006 after more than a decade together and they became parents to daughter Anna, and two sons, Albie and Gene before parting ways in 2020 - but David, 60, has revealed the pair remain on friendly terms and still live near each other.

He told The Times newspaper: "We’re all very close. You know, my ex-wife and I are very close … we all see each other a lot.”"

David's daughter Anna, 26, runs a fashion label and magazine while Albie works in the TV and film industry as an assistant director and Gene is currently studing at university - and the actor insists he enjoys intense talks about life with his kids.

He added: "The [magazine Anna] did last time was all about vulnerability, and the one that is about to come out is all about jealousy.

"So we will talk about the zeitgeist stuff around those areas. We’ll talk about books she’s read, things she’s watching. I do that with all my kids, really. Our discussions on life, love and the whole damn thing - the starting point is via literature or drama."

He went on to reveal he still loves his job as an actor more than 40 years after making his screen debut back in the 1980s.

David said: "I would say 99.9 per cent of my television experience in the UK and America has been brilliant. It’s been an ensemble. It’s been supportive ...

"I do feel like I’m living the dream. What I wanted when I was growing up was to be someone who could make a living through acting. And that’s what I’ve done, in spades."