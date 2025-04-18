David Oyelowo's mother scolded Tom Cruise for letting her son die on screen.

The actor has revealed his mom takes a keen interest in his career but she doesn't like seeing him play characters who die - and she took up her issues with Hollywood superstar Tom at a red carpet premiere after she saw David meet a grisly end their movie 2012 'Jack Reacher'.

During an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', David explained: "She [my mom] came to see me in a film, 'Jack Reacher', big premiere, Tom Cruise… magnificent, literally my parents, I walk out, I see them, she’s chatting to Tom Cruise and she says: ‘Why didn’t you tell me you died? I did not like this film … my son died!’ [I’m saying] ‘I’m literally stood here!’"

He also revealed his mother also doesn't like seeing him get intimate with other actors - and he got scolded for kissing a woman other than his wife when he was starring in a play.

David said: "I did a play called 'A Taste of Honey' … In the play, at one point - and I’d just got married in real life to my wife - my parents came and sat in the front row, dressed head to toe in Nigerian regalia and at one point I have to kiss the girl. I’m kissing her and I hear: 'Put her down! Put her down!'

"After the play she’s at the stage door, saying: 'Do you know you are married?’ [I’m saying] ‘Yes, and my wife was in the audience, she knows!’"

David's latest project is new TV show 'Government Cheese' - and he's revealed it forced him to confront his crippling fear of snakes.

He said: "I have an apoplectic phobia of snakes … We were going for a take, the camera woman suddenly jumps out of her skin and says: 'Snake, snake, snake… '

"Snake wrangler runs in, pulls a giant snake out of the grass. Everything in me is going ‘Get out, get out, get out’ and they are like, ‘OK, lights, roll…’. They picked up about three snakes a day. They were venomous. Some were rattlesnakes."

