David Spade considered pulling a gun on a group of professional autograph hunters who followed him back to his house after a comedy show.

David Spade considered pulling a gun on a group of professional autograph hunters who followed him back to his house after a comedy show

The 61-year-old actor and comedian described the dramatic incident on the latest episode of his Fly on the Wall podcast, which he co-hosts with fellow Saturday Night Live alumnus Dana Carvey, 70.

He said about how he took offence as the men following were not fans but people trying to profit from selling his signed merchandise: “I have a little road that goes up to my (house.)

“I’m going up this crummy little street, which is pretty skinny, and there’s two cars behind me. I don’t even notice.

“They’re kind of on my a**. I’m like, ‘Oh s***’. It’s pitch-black up there. It’s a perfect place for carjacking (or a) robbery.”

He continued: “They pull up next to me and stopped. Five guys in a car. And I got my window cracked. They say, ‘Hey, can you sign a bunch of s***? We got all this stuff. We got some Funkos.’ (I told them to) get the f*** out of here.”

David then explained the group had followed him from the Hollywood Improv comedy club.

He said: “They followed me from the Improv, two cars... and then I went into my driveway. I was kind of nervous now.

“I go, ‘If they come behind me, I’m gonna get the gun’.

“Just show it to him like, ‘Hey, this is for real. Now you’re in my house. You can’t do this’.

“They’re not really fans. I love fans, but we talked about this before, it’s not fans. It’s a business. They followed me all the way home. That’s even scarier.”

The Fly on the Wall podcast has become a popular platform for David and Dana to share behind-the-scenes stories from their years in comedy.

Alongside his podcasting work, David has several upcoming film projects.

He will appear in Jonah Hill’s Apple original film Outcome, which stars Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz. The movie does not yet have a release date.

David is also starring in and producing Busboys, a buddy comedy he is making with podcaster Theo Von, with the pair self-financing the project.