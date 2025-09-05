David Tennant's wife Georgia Tennant has opened up about raising the couple's "neurodiverse kids".

David Tennant's wife Georgia loves having a big family

The pair are parents to Georgia's son Ty, 23, who was adopted by the actor, as well as Olive, 14, Wilfred, 12, Doris, 10, and Birdie, five, and Georgia has now revealed family dinners are a struggle because some of the children like different food and prefer to eat in separate rooms.

During an appearance on the Five Brilliant Things podcast, Georgia explained: "I don't understand how people sit around and all eat together.

"We've got a lot of neurodiverse kids so a couple of them don't like eating around other people. They go and eat in separate rooms.

"A couple of them won't eat the same food, so we have to cook a different meal for them. Mealtime is like two and a half hours of me wandering around the house serving different people in different rooms."

She added that they try to sit down for a meal together at Christmas, but going out to eat is too difficult.

Georgia said: "We never [eat together]. [At] Christmas, I think we do. Every now and again, we'll go to a pub and we'll all sit down and it's just a f****** nightmare. I just want to go home.

"They're crawling on the table, one's got headphones on. It's just like, no."

Georgia, 40, first became mother to Ty when she was a teenager and she admitted her experience with him convinced her to have a big family.

She explained: "That [having a child so young] was obviously not planned, but it was actually so much easier when I was 16 because I didn't have any preconceived ideas about how difficult parenting was.

"He was really easy and lovely and great. And I was able to work and so that was a really positive experience. Probably if that hadn't been so positive, I might not have gone on to have four more ...

"I got together with my husband and I was like, well, we want to add another one. And then they came out and they were already great. And then there was one time where I got a bit drunk and then another one came out - but also great."

She added of her children: "I like how different they are. It seemed weird that two people can keep creating such a different smorgasbord of humans. And that's really fascinating."