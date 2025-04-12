Davina McCall has announced she is now free of a brain tumour following surgery late last year.

Davina McCall has announced she is now free of a brain tumour following surgery late last year

The 57-year-old presenter shared the news in a video on Instagram alongside her partner, 49-year-old hairdresser Michael Douglas, revealing about her latest scan: “It was clear!”

Davina was diagnosed in November with a colloid cyst – a rare type of benign brain tumour – after a routine health check revealed the 14mm growth.

She underwent a six-hour operation on 15 November 2024 to have it removed.

On Saturday (12.04.25), she posted a video update with Michael following her final MRI scan, confirming that the tumour had been completely removed.

Davina said: “So here it is. Our final brain surgery update. Had the final MRI this week. @brain.surgeon.uk got everything out during surgery, it’s not coming back.”

She added: “I am so so grateful particularly because I know a lot of people have inoperable tumours and I know I’m lucky to be able to draw a line under this and move on with my life when so many people can’t. And I’m just gonna say this one more time. Benign does not mean fine.”

The video featured Davina and Michael sitting in the sunshine and smiling with relief.

“We thought we’d post a final brain operation update,” Davina told the camera.

Michael added: “It’s good news!” Davina admitted she had been nervous ahead of the MRI, fearing that if any of the tumour remained, it could grow back.

“I’d mentally prepared myself,” she said.

Holding up two scan images, Davina showed the tumour before and after surgery, confirming its removal.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everybody that looked after me so well,” she said – adding: “A special heartfelt thank you from both of us to Kevin for being such an absolute legend.”

Davina also thanked her children, her mother, and her partner Michael for their support, saying: “To my mum and @mdlondon for taking such good care of me … to my amazing kids … to @brain.surgeon.uk for being the GOAT.”

Last month, Davina became emotional while discussing the experience during a live appearance on Comic Relief.

“Doctors found a brain tumour and after thinking about it for a while I decided it would be best to have it removed,” she said.

Struggling to hold back tears, she added: “This whole experience, kind of weighing up all the risks and all the positive things about having this tumour removed, made me really think deeply about what life is really about and what matters when life gets tough.”

She continued: “I needed the brilliance and the skills of lots of experts to make me okay. And oh my goodness, I’ve needed the love and support of friends and my family, and in particular, my Michael to get me through.”

Davina first spoke about her cancer diagnosis in a video on Instagram in late 2024.