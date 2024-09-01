‘Dawson’s Creek’ actor Obi Ndefo has died aged 51.

The star was probably best known for playing Bodie Wells on the hit teen drama, which also featured Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson, from 1998 to 2002.

His sister Nkem Ndefo announced his death on Facebook, saying: “Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace.”

She also shared a photo of her and Obi smiling together.

The actor’s cause of death is not yet known.

His ‘Dawson’ Creek’ character dropped in and out of the show before it saw him settle in the Capeside community with his family.

Obi’s death comes after he lost both his legs after he was hit by a car in August, 2019, following a trip to a supermarket in Los Angeles, and after he had come from teaching a yoga class.

The actor was putting groceries into his parked SUV when he was struck by a hit and run driver who sped off after the accident, which left Obi’s left leg hanging off and his right totally severed.

He lost his left leg during his recovery from the horrific incident.

Obi’s acting career started after he studied drama at Yale University.

He went on to founder Los Angeles-based Arts Alliance for Humanity, a non-profit group that supports arts education in public schools and communities.

Along with becoming a yoga teacher despite being a double leg amputee, lifelong fitness fanatic Obi was also a writer.

Besides ‘Dawson’s Creek’, his other notable TB appearances included on the shows ‘Angel’, ‘The West Wing’, ‘Stargate SG-1’, ‘3rd Rock from the Sun’ and ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’.