James Van Der Beek is 'feeling strong' amid his cancer battle.

The 47-year-old actor revealed in early November that he had been diagnosed with a colorectal form of the disease and later admitted that it is currently stage three but has now insisted that he is in a "good place" despite it all

He told E! News: "I’m doing great. Feeling good, feeling strong. In a good place."

The TV star will strip down onstage alongside fellow celebrities such as Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli and Chris Jones as part of the upcoming special 'The Real Full Monty' on Fox, all in an effort to raise money for research.

'Black-ish' star Anthony said: "Unfortunately, we're all affected by cancer somehow, in some way.

"That's how this happened for us, and here we are now forging friendships with one another and over a common goal of bringing awareness to cancer.

James who has six children with his wife Kimberly -revealed initially revealed to People that he had been "privately dealing" with the illness until now and noted that he has had support from his family along the way.

He said: "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

Shortly afterwards, he apologised to family and friends who had found out about his diagnosis via the media as he claimed that the outlet had broken the news ahead of what would have been his "preferred timeline" of publication.

Colorectal cancer develops in either the rectum or the colon.

James shot to fame as the titular heartthrob Dawson Leery on The WB's hit teen drama 'Dawson's Creek' between 1998 and 2003.