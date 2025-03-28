Joshua Jackson is having a "hard" time rebuilding his home after the LA wildfires.

The 46-year-old actor - who has four-year-old Juno with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith - lost his his $2m home in Topanga Canyon during the disaster earlier this year, and wants to reconstruct his property in enough time that his little girl can still grow up in it.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I'm just at the very beginning of it, so it is going to be a process, but I have my plans in with L.A. County and hopefully they turn those around pretty quickly and we can get into the building phase.

"It's hard, and a lot of people are going through it and everybody's going through it in their own way.

"For me, there was no question of rebuilding, and I want to build a place for me and my daughter that will still, quick enough that it will still be her childhood home, so I'm just on it, trying to push my way through."

Meanwhile, the former 'Dawson's Creek' actor is now working with Marvel star Angela Bassett on the 'Doctor Odyssey' and '9-1-1' crossover and raved about how "classy" the actress is both on and off-screen.

He said: "I mean, she's everything you hope or dream her to be… She's amazing on camera, she's classy off camera. She's a dedicated pro.

"Her first day of work was the day my house burned down, so not an easy day for me, and having her presence, her strength, her grace for that week afterwards as I was going through it was honestly — she just carried me for a couple of days… I would have never forgotten working with Angela Basset anyway ,but now she will always be part of that moment in my life, and she's wonderful.

"I mean, you always hope that a show is going to find an audience and Ryan Murphy has a very good track record, and I do think, you know, what we set out to make was a happy show in difficult times, and times have not gotten any less difficult since we went on the air, so I hope that people are enjoying it and I hope we get to do it for a bunch more years. And it was an intense year, but it has been really lovely working on something where the intention is to have fun."