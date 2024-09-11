Dax Shepard "always" cries when wife Kristen Bell sings.

The 49-year-old actor - who has Lincoln, 11, and nine-year-old Delta with the 'Frozen' actress - is blown away by his wife's talent and can't help but get emotional when he sees her in action.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Dax was asked during a game of 'Fast Five' what always makes him cry and he said: "100% when I see — It used to be when I would see Kristen sing.

"Which I get to see occasionally. She'll host a charity event or something and she'll sing, and every time I think 'I can't believe you can do that. It's just so incredible.' So I always cry when she sings."

And the 'Armchair Expert' host gets particularly tearful when Kristen sings with their talented eldest daughter.

He added: "But now we have an 11-year-old who sings as well, and does musical theatre, and now I go and I cry the whole time she's singing.

"If they sing together, I cry. That's pretty much a fast-pass to me crying, either of those ladies singing."

Dax also admitted he loves how his wife smells.

Asked which of his hundreds of interviewees has smelt the best, he said: "My wife's been on four times, I have to say my wife."

The 'Ranch' actor praised his daughters for making him a Taylor Swift fan and joked because of them, he's also learned how easy it is to find a hair accessory in his house.

Asked what he is now an expert in as a dad of two girls, he replied: "Taylor Swift. I'm a Swiftie, how can you not be? If you hate being alive, you're not a Swiftie. An expert on where ponytail holders are - they're everywhere by the way, just look. Open your eyes, if you're looking for a ponytail holder, odds are you're next to one."