Rob Delaney lost weight so he could be around for his wife and children.

Rob Delaney lost weight so he could be around for his wife and children.

Rob Delaney lost weight so he could be around for his wife and children.

The 47-year-old actor has been married to Leah Delaney for almost 20 years and knew that he had to do something about his diet because he is a keen foodie but wanted to minimise any sort of risk to his life.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, he told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "I love good food but I also love garbage, so I eat it all. I love to eat healthy, and I also love to scrape the bin.

"I did an interesting thing about a year ago out of vanity. My weight bounced back and forth and I was like 'I have weighed less, I should weigh less, I could weigh less' so I stopped eating flour and sugar and that's been really interesting. I did a huge thing - I stopped eating second and third dinners because late-night eating, that was my enemy.

"I'm pushing 50, I like my children, I like my wife. I could dial down the guarantee of some sort of cardiac, then why not?"

READ MOREWhoopi Goldberg launches new all-women sports network

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star - who initially had four sons with Leah but they lost Henry in 2018 when he died at the age of two after suffering from a brain tumour - also shared that he was recently "poisoned" by oysters but was secretly rather pleased because it means that he doesn't ever have to sample the seafood again in a social setting.

He said: "I actually got poisoned by oysters last year, and it was honestly, it was awful for a few days but now there's a relief because now I don't have to eat oysters ever again.

"I'm never like craving oysters, it's always like a thing you do because the experience is fun. I don't not like them but also I don't need them but now I never even have to deal with them ever again because I know that they can poison me.

"It was kind of fun actually, because in addition to horrific nausea, there was also cramping from the poisoning so I would like...seize up!"

Tagged in