Rob Delaney lost weight so he could be around for his wife and children.

Rob Delaney lost weight so he could be around for his wife and children.

The 47-year-old actor has been married to Leah Delaney for almost 20 years and knew that he had to do something about his diet because he is a keen foodie but wanted to minimise any sort of risk to his life.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, he told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "I love good food but I also love garbage, so I eat it all. I love to eat healthy, and I also love to scrape the bin.

"I did an interesting thing about a year ago out of vanity. My weight bounced back and forth and I was like 'I have weighed less, I should weigh less, I could weigh less' so I stopped eating flour and sugar and that's been really interesting. I did a huge thing - I stopped eating second and third dinners because late-night eating, that was my enemy.

"I'm pushing 50, I like my children, I like my wife. I could dial down the guarantee of some sort of cardiac, then why not?"

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg launches new all-women sports network

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star - who initially had four sons with Leah but they lost Henry in 2018 when he died at the age of two after suffering from a brain tumour - also shared that he was recently "poisoned" by oysters but was secretly rather pleased because it means that he doesn't ever have to sample the seafood again in a social setting.

He said: "I actually got poisoned by oysters last year, and it was honestly, it was awful for a few days but now there's a relief because now I don't have to eat oysters ever again.

"I'm never like craving oysters, it's always like a thing you do because the experience is fun. I don't not like them but also I don't need them but now I never even have to deal with them ever again because I know that they can poison me.

"It was kind of fun actually, because in addition to horrific nausea, there was also cramping from the poisoning so I would like...seize up!"