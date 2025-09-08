Debby Ryan is expecting her first child with her husband Josh Dun.

The former Disney Channel star, 32, confirmed she's pregnant in a post on Instagram by sharing pictures of her baby bump with her partner holding up a tiny pair of infant's shoes as well as a sonogram snap.

She captioned the post: "Dun dun +one."

The actress/singer Debby, 32, started dating Twenty One Pilots star Josh, 37, in 2013 and they went on to marry in a secret ceremony on New Year's Eve in 2019.

Josh previously opened up about their relationship and admitted their marriage is very different to how he previously pictured an adult relationship would be.

Speaking to Kenny Sipes in a 2022 interview, Josh explained: "I always tried to envision what marriage would look like from when I was a kid, and it never really looked quite like this.

"When I was young I felt like my parents were just so grown up. Debby and I are just kids.

"We live in an adult house and decorate it like kids and do kid stuff in it. We couldn’t sleep the other night so we just hung out in the kitchen and jumped around and ate snacks.

"I bet my parents did that stuff too probably, but I never saw it and never knew this is what marriage could be like."

The couple married in Austin, Texas and initially kept the news quiet but later shared the details with Vogue magazine.

Josh told the publication: "The ceremony was the perfect balance. I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy, did I win!

"I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle to the full-body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me."

After making their red carpet debut as a married couple a year after they tired the knot, Debby shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing: "I'd say one of the things I'm most proud of is making the best person I know My Husband.

"We've been married for a year and some change now which I know we did on the low, but the internet informed me this was our first time Being On A Red Carpet Whilst Married which I totally knew and that's why I pulled my hair back with a shoelace, so just wanna shout out my life partner ..."