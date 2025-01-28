Deborra-Lee Furness is taking more time for "myself" following her split from Hugh Jackman.

Deborra-Lee Furness says she is prioritising 'myself' as her ex-husband Hugh Jackman moves on with Sutton Foster

The ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ star, 56, and the 69-year-old actress wed in 1996 and have two adoptive kids – Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 24, and 19-year-old Ava Eliot Jackman – but they shocked fans when they announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Hugh has since moved on with 49-year-old theatre star Sutton Foster – who he worked with on the 2022 Broadway production 'The Music Man' – and Deborra-Lee says she is focused on herself and is exploring new career opportunities in her native Australia and New York.

Speaking to Australia’s Herald Sun, she said: “I’ve had a few offers for films back (in Australia) so I’m still reading some scripts so if there’s something that’s great.

“I’ve got some projects in New York. I’m in my chapter three. I’m a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas and I think I’ll be doing more travelling.”

She then divulged: "I’ll be taking more time for myself.”

This is the first time Deborra-Lee has spoken since her ex-spouse stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica with Sutton on January 6, with the pair arriving together holding hands.

In photographs obtained by People magazine, Hugh dressed casually in white jeans, a grey t-shirt and a black jacket, while Sutton had a camel trench coat over a long olive-green dress, and the pair were seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling broadly.

The couple have been romantically linked for some time, but this marked their first public outing together and came three months after Sutton filed for divorce from Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage.

Two days earlier, Hugh was seen in the audience of one of Sutton's final performances of 'Once Upon a Mattress' at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre.

The award-winning actress previously hailed the Marvel star one of her "best friends".

Announcing their split in a joint statement, Hugh and Deborra-lee told People magazine: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They signed off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

They met on the set of TV series ‘Correlli’ in their native Australia in 1995 and Hugh had previously declared it was love at first sight for him.

He said on the ‘Today’ show in 2018: “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives.”