Demi Lovato thinks child stardom comes at a "price".

The 32-year-old pop singer shot to stardom as a child, when she appeared on the TV series 'Barney and Friends', and Demi acknowledges that she found it tough to navigate her own fame and success.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker said on the 'Child Star' documentary: "There is definitely not a manual on how to navigate this industry at such a young age."

Demi has enjoyed significant success during her career and she's also developed a huge fan following, including more than 150 million followers on Instagram.

But Demi acknowledges that fame has led her to experience some pain, too.

The singer - who has previously struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction - said: "It came at a price."

Demi previously claimed that the world has entered a "new era of child stardom".

The pop singer actually directed the 'Child Star' documentary and she's determined to provide some "insight" into the issue.

Demi told PEOPLE: "I want this to give some insight into what it's like to become a child performer, whether it's acting or through music, but in the entertainment industry because my parents didn't get that before I was a child star."

Demi believes her own parents never really understood the pressures of child stardom.

However, she's also conceded that social media has changed the landscape for young stars.

The singer - who suffered a near-fatal drug overdose back in 2018 - said: "It's also important because we're now in the digital age with TikTok, YouTube and social media where children are becoming famous for unboxing toys, and it's a new era of child stardom. So having that conversation is important as well."