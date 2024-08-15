Demi Lovato won't let her future child get into the entertainment business until they're an adult.

The 31-year-old former child star - whose career began in 'Barney and Friends' when she was 10 years old - would be keen to support her kids' passions in life, but if she does become a mother one day, she doesn't want her offspring to follow in her footsteps so early in life.

Asked how she would address her daughter wanting to enter the business, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'd say, 'Let's study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18, because it’s not happening before that'.

"'Not because I don't believe in you or love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn't have.'"

The 'Heart Attack' singer - who is engaged to musician Jutes, after they started dating in August 2022 - also admitted she wishes she'd had a "backup plan" so that she wasn't so reliant on music.

She explained: "And also, let's come up with a backup plan,' which is something I wish I'd done because sometimes I think it's time for me to move on, but I'm in this weird position in my career because I still rely on music for my income."

Indeed, Demi noted she has stepped back from acting and isn't sure if she'll tour again despite working on new music.

She said: “I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn’t have.

"And he was troubled, and I think I always chased success because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again and it would make him proud of me.

“But now that I’ve dealt with those daddy issues, I don’t need the industry as much as I once did, and I’m proud of myself for getting here.”

Demi previously admitted she struggled with her teen years in the public eye, with many of her non-famous peers getting the chance to go out and make "mistakes".

She told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe: "In your teens, people who aren't in the spotlight are still trying to figure themselves out.

"They're going to parties. They’re making mistakes. And it's like, if you're a 15-year-old and you're making mistakes, it's magnified."