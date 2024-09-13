Demi Lovato is planning to marry fiancé Jordan Lutes next year but they're not ready to start a family yet.

Demi Lovato is busy planning their wedding

The 32-year-old pop star - who uses they/them pronouns - is believed to have been dating the singer since 2022 and the couple confirmed their engagement in December - now Demi has confirmed they are busy planning the wedding for next year but they're adamant they won't be having kids any time soon.

They told Teen Vogue magazine: "I live and breathe for our connection. Everything I do, I wish was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him."

Speaking about having children, the singer added: "I’m not ready to give up my alone time with [Jordan]."

However, Demi already has rules in mind for when the couple do eventually become parents. They explained: "I don’t even want to share their faces in pictures on Instagram when they’re born. I want them to have that anonymity.

"I share a lot with the world and I just want some things to be mine. Yeah, I’ve given a lot."

They went on to talk about their hopes for their career path, adding: "I oftentimes think about what I want to do with my future, and I don't know what that looks like yet.

"But I felt like I had to go back to the beginning to figure that out: Why I got into the industry; what was it about it that made me want to do this particular job; what I love about it; and what did I fight for when I thought it was getting stripped away?

"I have to go back to the beginning in order to figure out what future I want for myself."

Demi previously told PEOPLE they are "very excited" about the wedding and has been using online moodboard Pinterest "for all of it" when it comes to planning because she thinks the platform is "great".

They said: "I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it ... I've been thinking about it [wedding dresses] and saving them to my Pinterest profile. Doing all the things."